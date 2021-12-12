Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Target by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.31. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.