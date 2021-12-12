Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

