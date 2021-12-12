CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $61.57. Approximately 24,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,374,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $55,820,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after acquiring an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $43,041,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

