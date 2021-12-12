Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,456,000 after purchasing an additional 223,476 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 129,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 32,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

