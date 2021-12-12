Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

