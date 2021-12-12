Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

