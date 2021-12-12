Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

Chindata Group stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 239,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

