ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 31st

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COFS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter worth $205,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

