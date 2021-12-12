Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

