Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,644 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 395,397 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 293,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

