Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

IBCP stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

