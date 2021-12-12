Citigroup Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $129.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.