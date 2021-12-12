Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after buying an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $94,962,008,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

