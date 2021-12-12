Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.48) on Friday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.65.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

