Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Clarivate also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Clarivate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

