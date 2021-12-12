ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

