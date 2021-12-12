CloakCoin Market Cap Tops $2.03 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $4,151.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00011883 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,733,266 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.