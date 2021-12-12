Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) & Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Head to Head Analysis

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09% Alarm.com 8.21% 14.63% 7.64%

This table compares Cloopen Group and Alarm.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million 4.31 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.20 Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.50 $76.66 million $1.14 70.35

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group. Cloopen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cloopen Group and Alarm.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71

Cloopen Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 581.39%. Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $110.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Cloopen Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

