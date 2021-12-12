Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NET. Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.87.

Cloudflare stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,740 shares of company stock worth $131,241,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

