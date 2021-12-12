CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNX Resources is gaining from its focus on low-cost domestic assets and systematic investments to strengthen operations. Strong contribution from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the revised production target. Strong free cash flow generation capacity will enable it to lower its debt level and increase the value of shareholders through buyback of shares. It has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Natural gas E&P operations involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

