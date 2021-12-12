Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of CODX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.