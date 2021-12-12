Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CODX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

