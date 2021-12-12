Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,864,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,193,632. The company has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Comcast has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

