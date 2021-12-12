Comerica Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by 149.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.