Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

