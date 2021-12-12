Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 26,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,495. The firm has a market cap of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

