Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires New Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,103,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $228.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

