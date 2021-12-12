Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 280.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

NYSE EMN opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.25. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.