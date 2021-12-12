Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

