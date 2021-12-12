Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

