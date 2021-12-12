Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.24% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $441.52 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $334.14 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.87.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

