Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 231.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 43.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

