Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 933,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,080 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

