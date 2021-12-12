Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.02. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.