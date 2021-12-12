Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $243.55 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.