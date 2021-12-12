Comparing GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic N/A -58.61% -41.28%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GXO Logistics and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 5 10 0 2.67 Virgin Galactic 3 7 5 0 2.13

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $101.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 114.14%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 16,351.38 -$644.89 million ($1.57) -9.69

GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

