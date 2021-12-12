Comparing Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Optibase and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 3.79 $6.43 million ($0.40) -27.00 Gazit Globe $700.43 million 2.03 -$190.09 million ($0.04) -192.25

Optibase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optibase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Optibase and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Optibase on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

