Comparing Worksport (WKSP) & Its Peers

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Worksport to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Worksport and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 640 2449 2913 80 2.40

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worksport and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -9.12 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 22.02

Worksport’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Worksport competitors beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

