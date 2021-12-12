Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

CFLT opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,172 shares of company stock worth $129,684,549.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

