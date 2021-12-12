ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CNOB opened at $32.16 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

