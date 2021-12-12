Contrasting Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) & Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and Envista (NYSE:NVST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envista has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% Envista 13.02% 9.52% 5.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Envista’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 12.43 -$12.27 million N/A N/A Envista $2.28 billion 2.91 $33.30 million $2.08 19.76

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than Item 9 Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Item 9 Labs and Envista, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envista 0 2 2 0 2.50

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Envista has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Envista.

Summary

Envista beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Kerr, Metrex, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

