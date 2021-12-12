Contrasting Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Star Equity and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medtronic 0 5 17 0 2.77

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Star Equity.

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Medtronic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million $0.04 65.02 Medtronic $30.12 billion 5.02 $3.61 billion $3.47 32.40

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Medtronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Medtronic 14.80% 14.52% 8.01%

Summary

Medtronic beats Star Equity on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

