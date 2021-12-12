Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 99 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

