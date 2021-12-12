Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $191.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

