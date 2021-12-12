Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

