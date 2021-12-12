Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,747.56.

BKNG opened at $2,236.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,389.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,304.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.