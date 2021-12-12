Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $14.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

