Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,392 CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.90. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

