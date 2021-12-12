Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,442,941. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

