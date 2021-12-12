Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cars.com by 66.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 2.16. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

