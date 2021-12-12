Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,753.73. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

